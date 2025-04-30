Charles and Jamie Harr, of Derry Township, entered general guilty pleas before Common Pleas Judge Michael Stewart. Their charges stem from a September incident when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Wedges Court Drive to check on a child’s welfare after a report that Jamie Harr was hitting and threatening the teen.

When troopers arrived, they found the boy with serious ear injuries and other signs of trauma. He was taken to the hospital, and Child and Youth Services was contacted. Though initially uncooperative, the teen later called investigators and disclosed that Jamie Harr assaulted him while Charles Harr strangled him, authorities said.

As a result of the violence, the teen suffered "permanent disfigurement to his ear", according to the DA’s office.

The Harrs were arrested in November 2023. Jamie Harr was charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Simple Assault, while Charles Harr faced charges of Strangulation, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Simple Assault. Both were held in Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

Their preliminary hearings were held on Nov. 15. They are now scheduled for sentencing within 90 days.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.