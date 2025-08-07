Chaofeng Ge died by apparent suicide inside the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Philipsburg on Monday, Aug. 5, according to ICE and the Clearfield County Coroner.

Staff discovered Ge unresponsive with a ligature around his neck at 5:21 a.m. in the shower area of his detention pod. He had been in ICE custody for just five days. CPR was initiated immediately, and emergency responders were called, but Ge was pronounced dead at 6:03 a.m.

Ge had recently pleaded guilty to accessing a device without permission and conspiracy to commit the same. He was sentenced to 6 to 12 months on each count, then released to ICE custody on an immigration detainer filed with the Dauphin County Prison.

He had originally been arrested by the Lower Paxton Township Police Department on Jan. 23 for criminal use of a communication facility, unlawful use of a computer, and access device fraud.

Following his plea on July 31, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations took custody and transferred him to the Philipsburg facility, where he awaited an immigration hearing.

The death is under investigation, and that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility have been notified. The Chinese Embassy has also been informed.

Detainees receive a medical intake screening within 12 hours and are granted access to 24-hour emergency care, according to ICE.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7 through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

