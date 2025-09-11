Carol A. Lopez, 56, of Schuylkill Haven, was driving a 2015 Mack Granite truck northbound near mile marker 78.9 at 2:38 p.m. when the vehicle suffered a mechanical failure in the front right tire, according to investigators.

The truck veered sharply to the right, struck a guide rail, climbed the embankment, and overturned before coming to rest, troopers said. Lopez was entrapped, and fire and EMS crews attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by South Central EMS.

The right lane of I-81 northbound remained closed for hours as authorities investigated. The highway fully reopened around 6 p.m.

South Central EMS, South Central Fire Department, Grantville Fire Department, Lower Paxton Fire Department, Dauphin County Coroner, and multiple Pennsylvania State Police troopers assisted at the crash scene. The truck was towed by Keller’s Autobody.

Details about Lopez's life were not immediately available. Her loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

