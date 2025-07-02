Bryan Kohberger Pleads Guilty In Idaho Student Slayings As Witnesses Fight Subpoenas: Reports

The 30-year-old former criminology Ph.D. student, originally from Pennsylvania, admitted to the November 2022 slayings in an Idaho courtroom on Wednesday, July 2. Under the plea deal, he will avoid the death penalty but will serve four consecutive life sentences and up to 10 years for felony burglary, CBS News and NBC News report.

💔 The Murders That Stunned A Nation

Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death inside a rental home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The town had not seen a homicide in more than five years.

Unsealed affidavits revealed that at least one victim, Xana Kernodle, was awake at the time of the attack, having ordered DoorDash around 4 a.m. and used TikTok minutes before she was killed, as Daily Voice previously reported. A surviving roommate, identified as “D.M.,” reported hearing crying, a male voice saying “It’s okay, I’m going to help you,” and later saw a masked man — believed to be Kohberger — walk past her and leave through a sliding door.

🧬 A Digital Trail And A Knife Sheath

Investigators zeroed in on Kohberger using a white Hyundai Elantra seen circling the home, cellphone tower data, and ultimately DNA recovered from a knife sheath left at the scene. Police say Kohberger had visited the area at least 12 times in the months before the killings, but no motive or personal connection to the victims was ever revealed.

While the murders occurred, Kohberger’s cellphone signal went dark, suggesting he may have tried to hide his location. He was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, PA, on Dec. 30, 2022 — a full six weeks after the killings, as Daily Voice reported.

👨‍⚖️ Guilty Plea Entered Calmly

Kohberger showed no emotion as he replied “guilty” five times before Ada County Judge Steven Hippler. The judge, citing legal precedent, said he could not compel prosecutors to seek the death penalty — a decision that divided the victims’ families.

Mogen’s father told CBS News he was relieved the legal proceedings were ending, while the Goncalves family opposed the plea, demanding a full confession and the location of the murder weapon.

🧑‍🏫 PA Witnesses Fought Testimony Before Deal

Before the plea deal was finalized, a group of Pennsylvania residents with long-standing ties to Kohberger were subpoenaed to testify in the now-canceled trial — and many pushed back.

As Fox News reported, seven Pennsylvanians were called, most by the defense, including:

Jesse Harris, who ran the boxing gym Kohberger once trained at.

Ann Parham, his former high school advisor.

Ralph Vecchio, a Stroudsburg auto business owner.

Maggie Sanders, whose testimony was delayed due to overseas travel.

Brandon Andreola, William Searfoss (a former jail guard), and Anthony Somma, a classmate — all requested for two-day appearances.

Some were expected to argue in Pennsylvania courts why they should not be forced to testify in Idaho — a strategy legal experts say may have aimed to “humanize” Kohberger before the jury in hopes of avoiding a death sentence.

DeSales University professor Marie Bolger — who previously said Kohberger was one of her brightest students — was originally listed as a witness, Fox noted, but her name was removed before the hearing.

📅 What's Next

Formal sentencing has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 23. Kohberger will remain in prison for life without parole. His plea ends the criminal trial but leaves unanswered questions — including motive, details of the attack, and whether the full truth will ever be known.

