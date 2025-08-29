Brittany Thomas allegedly collected pre-paid funeral costs from at least 14 families while operating the Moskal-Reid Funeral Home and Cremation Services, but never delivered the services or issued refunds, according to the civil lawsuit filed in Cambria County Court.

Her father, licensed funeral director Alan B. Reid, passed away in 2021. Thomas was authorized to continue operating the funeral home, which was ultimately sold in 2023. But during that time, investigators say she unlawfully accepted payments and failed to place them in legally required trust or escrow accounts.

“Funeral directors are expected to offer comfort and dignified services, not cause further anguish for Pennsylvanians mourning their loved ones,” AG Sunday said.

The civil complaint details how Thomas continued to enter funeral contracts for services like cremations, death notices, and death certificates. One victim paid Thomas after their mother’s death and later learned the mother's life insurance also paid Thomas — leading to a separate $12,184 overpayment, court documents state.

In total, the AG’s office says Thomas accepted $31,749 in advance payments.

The Pennsylvania Board of Funeral Directors permanently revoked the funeral home’s license and issued a cease-and-desist order against both the business and Thomas.

The funeral home's Facebook intro still reads, "In 1918 John and Anna Moskal opened Moskal-Reid Funeral Home, over 100 years later we are still offering the same caring and compassionate services."

The AG’s complaint seeks full restitution for the impacted families, civil penalties, and a permanent ban on Thomas working as a funeral director in Pennsylvania.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Jesse Harvey filed the suit on behalf of the Commonwealth.

