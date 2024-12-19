Brian Rebold, 38, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 4 after calling 911 to report the deadly stabbing on Liberty Avenue in Arnold. During the hearing, a Westmoreland County Detective and an Arnold Police Officer testified, and the 911 call was played in court.

Magistrate Judge Frank Pallone ruled that there was sufficient evidence to hold all charges, including criminal homicide and first-degree murder, for trial.

Police were called to the scene at 5:38 p.m. after neighbors reported witnessing the attack. Officers found Diana Rebold, 73, lying unresponsive in the street with severe head injuries from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rebold allegedly discarded the knife in a nearby yard, where it was recovered by investigators. He was taken into custody without incident and has remained in jail since his arrest.

Diana Rebold, a licensed practical nurse, was remembered as compassionate and giving, with a career that began at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh where she cared for newborns, according to her obituary posted by R.J. Slater IV Funeral Home & Cremation Service. She later obtained a degree in social ecology from the University of California-Irvine and spent years teaching English to immigrants.

After returning to Pennsylvania in 2014, Diana worked at Wesley Family Services in O’Hara Township, where she was known for surprising her clients with thoughtful gifts.

She is survived by her life partner, Robert Helsley; four siblings; and several nieces and nephews. Her family said she will be deeply missed and forever in their hearts.

Funeral services were held on August 13 at the R.J. Slater IV Funeral Home & Cremation Service in New Kensington.

