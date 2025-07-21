Brett Hankison, 46, was found guilty last November of violating Taylor’s civil rights after unleashing 10 shots through a curtained window and glass door, even though he couldn't see a target, according to previous releases by the US Department of Justice.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed by other officers who were returning fire after her boyfriend mistook them for intruders and shot once. Hankison’s bullets didn’t hit Taylor, but they pierced her walls and nearly hit a family next door, officials said.

On Monday, July 21, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings slammed the Justice Department’s lenient sentencing request, calling it “incongruous and inappropriate,” and handed down a nearly three-year prison term followed by three years of supervised release, CBS reports.

“The jury found Brett Hankison guilty, and that verdict deserved to be met with real accountability,” attorneys for Taylor’s family said in a statement after the hearing.

Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, said outside the courthouse: “We got something. I don’t think it was a fair sentencing, but it was a start," NBC reports.

Meanwhile, tensions ran high outside the federal courthouse. Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, was one of several people arrested during heated protests for allegedly blocking traffic and confronting officers, according to NBC.

Hankison had pleaded not guilty but was convicted of using a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, according to the USDOJ. Prosecutors revealed he fired blindly, ignoring police protocol and putting numerous people in danger.

Two other former officers—Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany—still face federal trials in connection to falsifying the search warrant affidavit that led to the deadly raid. A third, Kelly Goodlett, has already pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

Click here to read the full CBS report and here to read the full NBC one.

