Boy Shot Overnight In Harrisburg; Police Seek Tips

A boy was shot during the early morning hours in Harrisburg, police announced on Wednesday, July 9.

Harrisburg police vehicle 

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police
Harrisburg Bureau of Police officers responded to a shots-fired call around 3 a.m. and found a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound, according to an official release.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online through the Crimewatch website.

