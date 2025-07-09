Boy Shot Overnight In Harrisburg; Police Seek Tips

Harrisburg Bureau of Police officers responded to a shots-fired call around 3 a.m. and found a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound, according to an official release.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online through the Crimewatch website.

