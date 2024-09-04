Bomb Threat On American Airlines Flight Diverts Plane From NJ To PA: Report

The flight, AA 1603, was diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport allegedly due to a bomb threat, as WPXI Channel 11 reported.

The plane lift EWR at 8:06 a.m., diverting and landing at PIT at 10:15 a.m., flight logs show.

A flight attendant using the restroom supposedly spotted a "barely legible note written in pink pen on the door that said 'there’s a bomb on board,'" the outlet reported citing the FBI.

No arrests have been made and the flight took off from PIT at 3:09 P.M. and landed safely in DFW at 4:36 p.m.

Daily Voice has reached out to PIT, AA, and the FBI for further details, so check back here for possible updates.

