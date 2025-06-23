Body Of Missing Harrisburg Man Pulled From Susquehanna River: Coroner

Inderjit Singh's body was recovered from the river near the Safe Harbor Dam in Manor Township around 4:02 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say Singh was found unresponsive in the water and transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center. His identity was not immediately known.

Singh was positively identified on Sunday, June 22. His family had reported him missing out of Harrisburg on June 18.

The coroner listed Singh’s time of death as 5 p.m. on June 21. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation. An autopsy has been completed, officials said.

