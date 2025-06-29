The Columbia County Coroner confirmed Sunday evening that the body found earlier in a wooded area off Harp Lane belongs to 33-year-old Katlyn Harp, of Bloomsburg. Her husband, Vincent Lloyd Harp, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with her death.

Coroner Jeremy Reese said Katlyn was officially pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, after her remains were recovered in Montour Township. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy, but evidence and observations at the scene indicate apparent homicide, according to the coroner's release.

The forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday, June 30.

State Police were already at the scene when the coroner arrived at 3:15 p.m., having been alerted by a group of civilians who had gathered at the top of a steep embankment on the property. Authorities had blocked the road and were actively investigating when the body was found.

The property, approximately 38 acres of forested land, had previously belonged to Vincent Harp but was sold in 2023. Harp is currently being held without bail in the Columbia County Correctional Facility following his arrest earlier that day.

He is charged with:

Criminal Homicide.

Abuse of Corpse.

Tampering With/Fabricating Physical Evidence.

The coroner extended condolences to Katlyn’s family and thanked PSP Bloomsburg and the Buckhorn Fire Department for their assistance with the recovery.

Katlyn was last seen alive on June 19 at her home on Fairview Drive in Hemlock Township, Bloomsburg. The investigation into her disappearance, and now death, involved PSP Aviation, K-9 Units, Drones, ATVs, and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

Her sister, Heather Lane, shared on Facebook, “WE!!!!!! Found her! Emphasize the WE!”, as the family helped direct attention to the scene.

A preliminary hearing for Vincent Harp is set for Monday, July 14 at 11 a.m. in front of Judge Doug D. Brewer.

