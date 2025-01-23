Arnold Courtney was arrested by the Harrisburg Police and U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday, Jan. 21. He is charged with Felony Rape of a Child, Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault, Felony Corruption of Minors, and Misdemeanor Indecent Assault, according to police.

The investigation began on Saturday, Jan. 11, when the child, identified in court documents as OM, confided in a female relative, that Courtney had sexually assaulted her while visiting their home in Harrisburg, authorities said.

**WARNING: THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

OM disclosed during a forensic interview that Courtney digitally penetrated her, attempted to rape her in her bedroom, and restrained her while ignoring her pleas to stop. She described Courtney holding her down, removing their clothing, and attempting to penetrate her while she lay on her back. OM also alleged that Courtney gave her $20 to remain silent about the assault. She further described previous incidents in which Courtney forced her face toward his groin while they were in the dining room. Courtney reportedly stopped his assault when OM’s grandmother and her partner returned home, prompting him to leave the room and go downstairs, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

**WARNING: THE ABOVE DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

Detective Jeamee Cobb, an experienced investigator of child abuse cases with the Harrisburg Police, conducted interviews with family members, who corroborated OM’s statements. Evidence collected during a forensic exam and the child’s detailed testimony supported the charges, police said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Gettle approved the charges on Friday, Jan. 17, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Courtney was taken into custody and is being held without bail. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

