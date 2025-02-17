Armed Man Demands Police ‘Shoot Me’ In Harrisburg Parking Garage Standoff

The dramatic encounter began when officers responded to a trespassing complaint at the garage, where employees reported a man refusing to leave, police said. When officers arrived, the man concealed himself in a stairwell and claimed he was armed, according to the department.

As officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, the man allegedly ignored commands and continued making movements as if he was reaching for a weapon, police said. He then tied a door shut with wiring and continued screaming at officers to "pull the trigger," according to authorities.

Police ultimately approached from three directions, pinning the man to the ground and safely taking him into custody. He was found armed with a BB gun, two knives, a small axe, and a machete, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Harrisburg police are reminding the public that crisis resources are available for those experiencing a mental health emergency. Anyone in crisis can call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or contact Dauphin County Crisis at 1-888-596-4447.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.