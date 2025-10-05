Armed Home Invasions In Philly, Harrisburg Hours Apart Leave Victims Bound, Abducted: Police

The first incident happened around 7 a.m. on the 4700 block of Tuscarora Street in Susquehanna Township, according to a release from police.

Suspects forced their way into a home, abducted a victim, and fled in a stolen vehicle before crashing it a short time later. Harrisburg City Police helped capture one suspect after a foot chase. The abducted victim was found safe and returned to their family, investigators said. Police emphasized the case is believed to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Later that night, just before midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road in Philadelphia, an armed suspect dressed in black confronted a father sitting on his porch, Northeast Detectives announced.

The gunman forced the man inside at gunpoint, where his wife and daughter were present. The suspect zip-tied all three victims, demanded money, and then escorted the father upstairs. Police said the intruder stole $1,000 before striking the man in the head with the firearm and fleeing.

The father suffered head injuries, and his daughter had abrasions from the restraints. The wife was not hurt. Surveillance cameras at the property captured the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the Susquehanna Township case is asked to contact Detective Kevin Scott at [email protected].

