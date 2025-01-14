Aqudre Quailes, 27, was arrested after Lower Paxton Township police were dispatched to the hotel on North Mountain Road for reports of a man physically attacking people, including two innocent bystanders on Monday, Jan. 13.

Upon arriving, officers encountered Quailes, who allegedly assumed a fighting stance and ignored commands. He is accused of lunging at an officer and attempting to grab a Taser before being subdued with the device. During his arrest, Quailes allegedly kicked one officer in the chest and another in the knees, police said.

A guest reported being assaulted by Quailes while sitting in her car, claiming he punched her and tried to steal her phone. She fled into the hotel, where staff helped her hide in the lobby office. Quailes allegedly chased her, jumped the counter, and continued his attack, damaging hotel property in the process.

When a staff member intervened, Quailes allegedly punched and kicked them before stealing their phone, according to police.

Quailes faces the following charges:

Felony aggravated assault (three counts).

Felony robbery – inflict/threaten bodily injury (two counts).

Felony attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer.

Misdemeanor simple assault.

Misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Misdemeanor defiant trespass.

Quailes was arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, by MDJ Wenner, who denied bail. He is being held at Dauphin County Prison.

