Apple TV+ Thriller ‘Parallax’ Filming In Pennsylvania — And You Could Be In It

Mosser Casting is seeking extras of all ages for "Parallax", an upcoming Apple TV+ thriller filming across Western Pennsylvania from Monday, July 21, through Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Filming will take place on weekdays only.
The series, produced by A&E and based on the hit crime novels "Killer Instinct" by Lars Kepler, follows a former homicide detective who moves to a small town in search of peace — only to face off against a cunning serial killer threatening his family.
Background Roles Needed:
Casting directors are looking for people to portray a wide variety of characters. Both single‑day roles and “core background” spots — for those available to work multiple days — are open.
Pay & Requirements:
- $235 for a 12‑hour guarantee (with overtime after 12 hours).
- Shorter hours for minors (with a parent or guardian required on set).
- Flexible weekday availability between July 21 and Dec. 19.
- Reliable transportation, since many filming sites are outside Pittsburgh.
- Must be legally eligible to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.
- Expect 12–14 hour shoot days.
Mosser Casting emphasized the production is committed to inclusive and diverse casting and welcomes submissions from all backgrounds.
How To Apply:
Interested? Apply now through Mosser Casting’s official site.
