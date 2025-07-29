Apple TV+ Thriller ‘Parallax’ Filming In Pennsylvania — And You Could Be In It

Mosser Casting is seeking extras of all ages for "Parallax", an upcoming Apple TV+ thriller filming across Western Pennsylvania from Monday, July 21, through Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Filming will take place on weekdays only.

The series, produced by A&E and based on the hit crime novels "Killer Instinct" by Lars Kepler, follows a former homicide detective who moves to a small town in search of peace — only to face off against a cunning serial killer threatening his family.

Background Roles Needed:

Casting directors are looking for people to portray a wide variety of characters. Both single‑day roles and “core background” spots — for those available to work multiple days — are open.

Pay & Requirements:

$235 for a 12‑hour guarantee (with overtime after 12 hours).

Shorter hours for minors (with a parent or guardian required on set).

Flexible weekday availability between July 21 and Dec. 19.

Reliable transportation, since many filming sites are outside Pittsburgh.

Must be legally eligible to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.

Expect 12–14 hour shoot days.

Mosser Casting emphasized the production is committed to inclusive and diverse casting and welcomes submissions from all backgrounds.

How To Apply:

Interested? Apply now through Mosser Casting’s official site.

