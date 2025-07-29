Fair 75°

Apple TV+ Thriller ‘Parallax’ Filming In Pennsylvania — And You Could Be In It

If you’ve ever wanted to see yourself on Apple TV+, now’s your chance. Casting is underway for "Parallax", a brand‑new thriller series filming in Western Pennsylvania — and locals can get paid to be part of the action.

Mosser Casting is seeking extras of all ages for "Parallax", an upcoming Apple TV+ thriller filming across Western Pennsylvania from Monday, July 21, through Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Filming will take place on weekdays only.

The series, produced by A&E and based on the hit crime novels "Killer Instinct" by Lars Kepler, follows a former homicide detective who moves to a small town in search of peace — only to face off against a cunning serial killer threatening his family.

Background Roles Needed:

Casting directors are looking for people to portray a wide variety of characters. Both single‑day roles and “core background” spots — for those available to work multiple days — are open.

Pay & Requirements:

  • $235 for a 12‑hour guarantee (with overtime after 12 hours).
  • Shorter hours for minors (with a parent or guardian required on set).
  • Flexible weekday availability between July 21 and Dec. 19.
  • Reliable transportation, since many filming sites are outside Pittsburgh.
  • Must be legally eligible to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.
  • Expect 12–14 hour shoot days.

Mosser Casting emphasized the production is committed to inclusive and diverse casting and welcomes submissions from all backgrounds.

How To Apply:

Interested? Apply now through Mosser Casting’s official site.

