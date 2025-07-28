Apple Sues Pennsylvania Tech Leaker Jon Prosser Over iOS 26: Federal Complaint

Alleged Breach Of Confidential Software Development

Apple alleges Ramacciotti gained physical access to a development iPhone belonging to his friend and Apple engineer Ethan Lipnik. According to the complaint, Prosser and Ramacciotti conspired to acquire the confidential data, with Prosser allegedly promising compensation in exchange for access to the device .

Court records state that Ramacciotti waited until Lipnik left his home, using a location tracker to confirm his absence. He then accessed the device and initiated a FaceTime call with Prosser, during which he revealed unreleased iOS 26 design features. Prosser allegedly recorded the call with screen capture software and later shared the footage with others to build realistic mockups for his YouTube channel, "Front Page Tech".

Apple claims Prosser attempted to conceal the source of the leak by recreating renders for his videos to avoid detection through Apple’s internal identifiers. The lawsuit also cites an audio message in which Ramacciotti apologized to Lipnik and placed responsibility for the scheme on Prosser.

Following its internal investigation, Apple terminated Lipnik’s employment, citing his failure to safeguard confidential company information.

Publication Of Mockups And Internal Fallout

In January, Prosser released a "Front Page Tech" video showcasing a purported redesign of the iOS 26 Camera app. Subsequent uploads highlighted mockups of a revamped Messages app and a new visual design language Apple is reportedly adopting, called Liquid Glass .

The complaint alleges Ramacciotti used his familiarity with Lipnik’s routines to bypass security protocols. Apple warns that the compromised device may have contained “a significant amount of additional Apple trade secret information that has not yet been publicly disclosed.”

Legal Action And Public Response

Apple is seeking a court injunction to prevent both defendants from sharing or using its proprietary information without consent, along with the destruction of any obtained material. The company is also pursuing financial damages and has requested a jury trial.

Prosser publicly denied wrongdoing on X. “This is not how things went down on my end,” he wrote on Thursday, July 17. “Looking forward to being able to speak to Apple about it.” He later added, “For the record: I certainly did not ‘plot’ to access anyone’s phone and was unaware of the situation playing out.”

