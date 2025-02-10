Anthony Plotts, 40, of Hopewell, was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 7, after pleading no contest to felony aggravated assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

The victim, one of three foster children in Plotts’ care, was hospitalized on July 31, 2022, with severe head trauma. Medical professionals determined the child’s injuries were consistent with a "violent shaking" incident, the AG’s office stated.

“This case involves some of the most heinous conduct imaginable — abuse of a purely innocent, defenseless, and vulnerable young child,” Sunday said. “Despite the defendant’s attempts to avoid accountability by misleading investigators, the truth was uncovered, and he is now held accountable.”

Plotts’ initial explanation of the child’s injuries was not supported by medical records or evidence, officials said.

In a separate case, Plotts was also sentenced to four years of probation after admitting to giving alcohol to minors at his home in November 2022, authorities said. He pleaded no contest to two counts each of corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors.

Acting Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry prosecuted the cases.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.