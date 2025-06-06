Angelo Ph Ceccarani III, 22, was arrested on Monday, May 26, after allegedly confessing to the brutal killing of Joshua Schneider behind 221 North Front Street, Harrisburg police said in a release and confirmed in an affidavit of probable cause.

Ceccarani, who was captured on surveillance footage provided by St. Stephen’s Church earlier that day, allegedly admitted to striking Schneider in the head multiple times while he was wrapped in a sleeping blanket and appeared to be asleep.

Detective Edwin Powell wrote in the affidavit that Ceccarani had earlier called dispatch to report an altercation, claiming Schneider “came at him with a brick” and that he retaliated. Ceccarani, who described his clothing and said he was waiting at the police station, matched the surveillance images and was soon located by patrol officers along the riverfront just south of Market Street.

Once in custody, Ceccarani told police he was enraged at Schneider for “making a joke about his mother and stealing his phone charger,” the affidavit says. Ceccarani said he used both a brick and a cinder block to kill him.

Ceccarani has been charged with the following, according to the Magisterial District Court docket:

Felony Murder.

Misdemeanor Possession of an Instrument of Crime.

He was denied bail due to the severity of the charges and is being held at Dauphin County Prison.

His preliminary arraignment was held at 10 p.m. on Monday, May 26 before Judge J. Matthew Pianka. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 9 before Judge Mikaela M. Sloan.

Authorities are asking anyone with further information to contact the Harrisburg Police Department at 717-558-6900.

