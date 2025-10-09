Andrew McCartle II, 35, of Lewistown (Mifflin County), was charged with 95 felonies, including 48 related to A.I.-generated depictions of children, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators with the Child Predator Section, assisted by the Lewistown Police Department, executed a search this week at a Catherine Street home where they found the files on electronic devices, authorities said.

McCartle’s preliminary arraignment was held and his bail was set at $1 million, according to the release.

“The deviant behavior involved in this case is very disturbing as it involves the intentional creation of illegal materials that exploit children,” Attorney General Sunday said. He added that Act 125, passed in December 2024, allows law enforcement to investigate artificially-generated images that “authentically depict a child under 18” in sexually abusive acts.

Agents launched the case after receiving a tip about possession of child sexual abuse material, the release said. In all, nearly 100 files were recovered, including AI-generated images.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Jacob Jividen of the Child Predator Section.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.