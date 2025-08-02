Amos Datus, 36, remains in Dauphin County Prison after a city judge denied him bail, agreeing with police that he poses an “extreme danger” not only to the victim but to the public at large, according to court documents.

The attack happened inside a home on the 1300 block of Liberty Street on Thursday, July 17 around 9:45 p.m. Police said Datus grabbed a knife, threatened to kill his girlfriend, Gertude Louis-Jacques, and attempted to stab her. She deflected the blade, but it still cut her inner thigh and injured her right hand, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Datus then allegedly struck Louis-Jacques in the head with his fists and strangled her with both hands until she couldn’t breathe. She showed officers a bite mark from a prior assault, telling them this was not the first time he abused her.

Court dockets show bail was denied the following morning by Magisterial District Judge William C. Wenner, who cited the ICE detainer, the knife attack, and Datus being deemed a threat.

He is charged with two Felony Aggravated Assault counts, Felony Strangulation, Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats, and Misdemeanor Simple Assault – Domestic Violence, records show.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, before Judge Mikaela M. Sloan.

