Amish Buggy Passenger Killed In Crash With Toyota Sienna: PA State Police

The fatal crash happened on State Route 150, about a half mile south of the Sayers Dam Road and Marsh Creek Road intersection, around 5:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview.

A 2023 Toyota Sienna was traveling south at about 40 miles per hour when it struck the left rear wheel of a horse-drawn buggy that was partially in the travel lane, troopers said in the release.

The impact caused the buggy to spin clockwise, throwing both the driver holding the horse reins and a passenger from the cart. The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Williamsport Hospital. The passenger suffered serious head trauma and later died at the hospital around 11 p.m. that night, investigators detailed.

No names were released. PSP Rockview continues to investigate.

