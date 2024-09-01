Partly Cloudy 82°

Allie McFadden Allegedly Killed By Chanise, Kyle Burton

The woman found dead following an assault at a husband and wife's apartment has been identified, by the Dauphin County Coroner on Sunday, Sept. 1. 

Kyle and Chanise Burton

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg City Bureau of Police
Allie McFadden, 26, of York County, was killed in Kyle and Chanise Burton's apartment in the 100 block of Pine Street at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. 

The investigation revealed that the Burtons were responsible for her death, according to the police, and as Daily Voice previously reported. 

Her autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. 

Details about Allie's life were not immediately available. Her family is invited to share information with us by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com. 

