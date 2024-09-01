Allie McFadden, 26, of York County, was killed in Kyle and Chanise Burton's apartment in the 100 block of Pine Street at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The investigation revealed that the Burtons were responsible for her death, according to the police, and as Daily Voice previously reported.

Her autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

Details about Allie's life were not immediately available. Her family is invited to share information with us by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

