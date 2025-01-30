Fair 41°

Alfred Colon ID’d As Harrisburg Man Killed In Tent Fire

A 53-year-old Harrisburg homeless man who suffered severe burns in a tent fire at a homeless encampment has died, his family announced and the Baltimore County Coroner confirmed to Daily Voice.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Support Freddy's Family in Mourning"/FREDERICK ANDERSON
 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dustin Weese
 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dustin Weese
 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Station #2- Kings Of The Hill (Facebook)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Alfred Colon, a Biglerville High School graduate originally from Biglerville, was critically injured when his tent caught fire on Thursday, Jan. 16, near the 900 block of South Front Street, according to fire officials. Fellow encampment residents pulled him from the flames, and he was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to a burn center in Maryland.

Despite the efforts of medical teams, Colon died from his injuries on Saturday, Jan. 18, his family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. "My beloved brother, Alfred Colon, was taken from us far too soon. His loving spirit, infectious smile, and unwavering optimism touched countless lives," the fundraiser reads.

The fire was accidental, Harrisburg fire officials said. Police continue to investigate.

The coroner told Daily Voice, "Mr. Colon's body was brought to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, however, the final report/results are pending and may take 60-90 days before it is completed."

A fundraiser has been launched to assist Colon’s family with funeral expenses. Those wishing to contribute can find more information here.

