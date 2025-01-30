Alfred Colon, a Biglerville High School graduate originally from Biglerville, was critically injured when his tent caught fire on Thursday, Jan. 16, near the 900 block of South Front Street, according to fire officials. Fellow encampment residents pulled him from the flames, and he was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to a burn center in Maryland.

Despite the efforts of medical teams, Colon died from his injuries on Saturday, Jan. 18, his family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. "My beloved brother, Alfred Colon, was taken from us far too soon. His loving spirit, infectious smile, and unwavering optimism touched countless lives," the fundraiser reads.

The fire was accidental, Harrisburg fire officials said. Police continue to investigate.

The coroner told Daily Voice, "Mr. Colon's body was brought to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, however, the final report/results are pending and may take 60-90 days before it is completed."

A fundraiser has been launched to assist Colon’s family with funeral expenses. Those wishing to contribute can find more information here.

