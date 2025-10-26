Mostly Cloudy 60°

Alan Reed Charged With Killing Dawn Reed In Philipsburg

A Philipsburg man has been charged with criminal homicide after police found a woman dead during a welfare check in Centre County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Sunday, Oct. 26.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
Troopers were called to 703 North Front Street in Rush Township around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, according to PSP Rockview. Inside the home, police said they discovered Dawn M. Reed, 57, of Philipsburg, deceased.

Following an investigation, troopers arrested Alan K. Reed, 74, of Philipsburg, and charged him with Criminal Homicide, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation and pending further court action, police said.

