Troopers were called to 703 North Front Street in Rush Township around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, according to PSP Rockview. Inside the home, police said they discovered Dawn M. Reed, 57, of Philipsburg, deceased.

Following an investigation, troopers arrested Alan K. Reed, 74, of Philipsburg, and charged him with Criminal Homicide, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation and pending further court action, police said.

