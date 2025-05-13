Abdoulaye Gueye, 22, approached the child while she was walking in Harrisburg on Saturday, April 20, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

He tapped her shoulder, called her “beautiful,” and asked her age. When she told him she was 13, Gueye allegedly offered to get food and a hotel room.

Gueye then summoned an Uber that took them to the Days Inn on North Front Street. Staff at the hotel appeared to recognize him and referred to him as “Zaza,” the girl told police. He paid for Room 207 and took her to Wendy’s before returning to the hotel.

After Gueye left to get marijuana, the child said she showered and went to sleep wearing just a hoodie and underwear. When she woke up, Gueye was in bed beside her with his arm wrapped tightly around her chest, she told investigators.

Gueye allegedly groped her breasts, rubbed her vagina over her underwear, and then raped her multiple times without a condom, the affidavit states. He also forced her to perform oral sex and licked her neck.

She reported the rape at a hospital the next day.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

Gueye was arrested on Sunday, May 12, and remains held at Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.

He is charged with:

Felony Rape of a Child

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child

Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor – Sexual Offenses

Felony Luring a Child into a Motor Vehicle

Felony Indecent Assault of a Person Less Than 13 Years of Age

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 22 at 2:45 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Marian Urrutia.

