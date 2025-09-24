$60K Retail Theft Ring Across Four PA Counties, Including Dauphin, Lands Trio Changes: AG

Three individuals are charged with running a criminal enterprise that hit stores in Dauphin, Cumberland, York, and Lancaster counties, investigators said.

Julia Robinson and Demetrius Patterson were charged Tuesday with felony corrupt organizations and organized retail theft, along with other related offenses, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14. A third person, known to law enforcement, remains at large.

The crew is linked to at least 20 thefts targeting retailers including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods. Investigators determined the stolen items were hidden in multiple storage units rented under false identities before being resold online for profit.

“Stealing from retailers harms businesses and their employees, as well as consumers who will ultimately pay higher prices,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I applaud the dedicated work of our Organized Crime Unit and their collaboration with the Derry Township Police Department and Lower Swatara Township Police Department in holding this coordinated theft crew accountable.”

Derry Township Police Chief Garth Warner called the arrests a “clear message that organized retail theft won’t be tolerated.”

The investigation and arrests were a joint effort between the Attorney General’s Office, Derry Township Police Department, and Lower Swatara Township Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Kelsey Ashworth of the Organized Retail Crime Unit.

