2-Year-Old PA Girl, Mykhia Worthy, Drowns In Neighbor’s Pool: Officials

A 2-year-old girl drowned after getting into a neighbor’s pool in Stowe Township on Monday night, Allegheny County Police announced.

A beach ball floating in a pool.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash - Raphaël Biscaldi
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Officers were called to the 1100 block of 12th Street around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 28, for a reported drowning, police said.

When first responders arrived, they found residents performing CPR on the child, according to the release. The girl was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Mykhia Worthy.

Preliminary information shows Worthy had gained access to a neighbor’s pool, though investigators have not said how she entered the area. Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

