2 Electrocuted, 2 Crushed: Brutal Storm Leaves 4 Dead In Pennsylvania

Four Pennsylvanians died horrifying deaths as savage storms ripped through the state Tuesday, April 29, downing power lines, uprooting trees, and knocking out electricity to nearly half a million homes.

Man Dies Trying To Extinguish Mulch Fire

In State College, a 22-year-old man was electrocuted while trying to put out a mulch fire near a utility pole, police said.

He came into contact with an active current and was killed instantly. His identity is being withheld until relatives are notified.

“This tragic incident occurred during a severe weather event hitting the State College area,” authorities said.

Live Wire Kills Pittsburgh Man

David Lepinsky, 59, was killed on St. Martin Street in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood after a live power line crashed onto his truck.

He tried to move the wire with a stick — and was fatally electrocuted, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

“You have to assume downed wires are energized,” Duquesne Light warned. “Do not approach. Do not try to move them.”

Ross Twp. Man Crushed By Tree

Raymond Gordon, 67, was walking into his home in Ross Township when a massive tree snapped and crushed him during the storm. He died at the scene.

Police say it was a tragic accident caused by extreme wind and rain. Gordon had no children but lived with his dog Victor and cat R2. Victor was rescued by police and is now with Gordon’s best friend.

A former friend wrote online, “That’s seven of us gone from the old gang. RIP Ray.”

Tree Collapses On Car, Killing 25-Year-Old Passenger

Andrew Celaschi, 25, was riding in a car along Jefferson Road in Franklin Township, Greene County, when a tree fell and crushed the vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Celaschi was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver survived.

He attended Jefferson-Morgan School District and was well known in the area, according to social media posts.

Thousands Still Without Power As Damage Assessed

Over 430,000 homes lost electricity statewide, with Allegheny County accounting for more than 231,000 of those outages, according to PowerOutage.us.

Duquesne Light called the damage “unprecedented” and warned full restoration could take five to seven days.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort,” said Vice President of Operations John Hilderbrand II.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey declared disaster emergencies. The National Weather Service is investigating tornado damage in Wilkinsburg and says more severe weather could strike Thursday.

