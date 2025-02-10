Tejada was sentenced to 18 months behind bars for defrauding the federal food aid program, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The corner store owner got creative—and criminal—by using stolen merchant ID numbers to pretend her business was SNAP-approved, authorities said. But she didn’t stop there! Tejada also ran a side hustle, illegally swapping benefits for cash, which helped her pocket a whopping $1,841,402 of government funds meant for struggling families.

“Espinal Tejada sought to profit illicitly from the SNAP program, diverting nearly $2 million of the USDA’s money,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said. “On behalf of the folks who rely on these resources every day—and the taxpayers who fund the programs—we will continue to prosecute abuses like this.”

Charmeka Parker, Special Agent in Charge at the USDA-OIG, said investigators are cracking down on “those who sought to profit from SNAP through illegal schemes.”

The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Abrams.

Along with her prison sentence, Tejada has been ordered to pay back every dime of her ill-gotten gains. Oh, SNAP, indeed!

