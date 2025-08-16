Thunderstorm in Vicinity 86°

10 Norfolk Southern Train Cars Derail Near Grace Street In Harrisburg (Developing)

At least ten train cars derailed near Grace Street in Harrisburg on Saturday, Dauphin County emergency dispatch said. 

The scene of the derailment

 Photo Credit: DJM Media
The train derailment

 Photo Credit: DJM Media
Jillian Pikora
The derailment happened around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, as the train was traveling through the city, according to dispatch. Officials confirmed the incident did not involve an Amtrak train.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson said initial assessments indicate about ten cars derailed. “There are no reports of a hazmat situation or danger to the public,” the spokesperson said.

The train crew was not injured, and no other injuries have been reported.

Additional personnel were sent to the area to begin mitigation and cleanup efforts, Norfolk Southern said. “We appreciate the public's patience and care near this area during cleanup work,” the company added.

