Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation Impersonator Pulls Ticket Scam: PA State Police

The scheme surfaced after a 53-year-old Worcester Township woman reported losing $750 through Apple Pay to a suspect from Schuylkill Haven, who claimed to be selling Eagles football tickets, investigators said. The tickets were never delivered, and she was not refunded, according to PSP.

Detectives later uncovered that other victims in Montgomery, Philadelphia, Chester, and Lancaster counties have also been targeted in the same deception, troopers said.

The PSP Skippack Criminal Investigation Unit is coordinating with other local police agencies. The case remains open and ongoing.

