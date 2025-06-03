Norfolk Southern Train Slams Into Truck Hauling Farm Equipment In Penn Twp.: Police

The crash happened around 9:24 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Auction Road near Warehouse Road, police said. The truck—a Ford F-250 or F-350—was pulling a trailer loaded with farming machinery when it was struck by the slow-moving train.

Despite the force of the crash, no injuries were reported. The truck sustained only minor damage due to the train’s low speed through the area, NLCRPD said.

Norfolk Southern Police are handling the inspection of the train’s engine, cars, and track for any damage. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the truck and trailer’s operation at the time of the crash.

Multiple intersections near the crash site remain shut down and are expected to stay blocked until around noon, according to NLCRPD. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes to prevent interference with the ongoing investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hanover-Penn Township and receive free news updates.