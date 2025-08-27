Officers were dispatched around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, to the 900 block of White Oak Road after reports that Nathanial W. Keperling, 42, of Manheim, was driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Police searched for approximately 3½ hours before finding Keperling and the infant in a cornfield amid extremely hot and humid conditions on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Both were described as very hot and sweaty, according to the release.

Based on the circumstances, officers filed one count of Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. The case is before Magisterial District Judge Stauffer. The arrest date is Monday, Aug.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hanover-Penn Township and receive free news updates.