Man Falls 25 Feet To His Death At Utz Factory In Hanover: Officials

The fall was reported to York County 911 at 8:35 a.m. from the factory located at 900 High Street, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

At 8:55 a.m., Hanover Borough Police requested the York County Coroner to respond to the scene, the coroner confirmed to Daily Voice that they responded to the scene.

Hanover Borough Police are leading the investigation. The man's identity has not been released, and no additional details were available as of early Friday afternoon.

Daily Voice has reached out to OSHA about an investigation, so check back here for possible updates.

