Heating Oil Spill Stretches 3,000 Feet In York County: Office Of Emergency Management

The York County Office of Emergency Management said firefighters were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to the first block of South Baltimore Street for reports of a fuel spill.

Crews from Dillsburg Fire Department and Wellsville Fire Department arrived to find heating oil flowing into the road. They deployed oil absorbent to prevent it from reaching storm drains, according to the release.

Further investigation revealed a 300-gallon home heating oil tank had leaked into a basement, where the sump pump carried the fuel into the street, OEM detailed.

The York County Hazmat Team and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection were called in. Crews offloaded about 75 gallons of oil into a drum for disposal and used absorbent pads in the basement.

Because the basement floor was dirt and gravel, the cleanup could not be fully mitigated, officials said. A private contractor was brought in for final remediation.

No oil reached the storm drain, and the scene was cleared after about four hours, according to officials.

