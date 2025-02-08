Fire Destroys Pennsylvania Mansion In Amid Frigid Conditions: Officials

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:22 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, after a caller reported seeing tall flames through the woods near Centennial Road, according to the Belmont Hills Fire Company. By 1:26 a.m., additional callers confirmed a mansion was fully engulfed in flames.

Chief 22, identified as Zamorski, arrived at the scene and confirmed the fire had heavily consumed a 2.5-story mansion, prompting a "Lower Merion Working Fire Dispatch." Ladder 22, with a crew of six firefighters, executed a "split-lay" with Engine 24 to establish a water supply, while crews from Belmont Hills, Gladwyne, and Cynwyd deployed multiple hand lines, master streams, and the ladder pipe to extinguish the flames.

Fire officials said the severity of the blaze and concerns over the structural integrity of the home led to the establishment of collapse zones on the Bravo and Charlie sides of the building. Firefighters remained on the scene until shortly after 6 a.m., with the last units fully back in service by 7 a.m.

Despite the challenges posed by the heavy fire conditions and frigid weather, all personnel returned home safely. Officials noted that some firefighters slipped on ice caused by water runoff freezing along the long driveway, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lower Merion Fire Department.

The following agencies assisted in the response:

Narberth Fire Company

Belmont Hills Fire Company

Gladwyne Volunteer Fire Company

Cynwyd Fire Company

Penn Wynne Fire Company - Station 21

Bryn Mawr Fire Company

Merion Fire Company of Ardmore

Union Fire Association

Lower Merion Fire Department

Lower Merion Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2844

Lower Merion Police Department

Narberth Ambulance

Lower Merion Township

Manoa Fire Company - Station 56

Conshohocken Fire Company No. 2

Fire officials expressed gratitude to Merion Fire Company of Ardmore and Conshohocken Fire Company No. 2 for standing by to provide coverage while crews battled the fire.

"Heavy fire conditions and cold weather worked against us, but strong work by all involved ensured that everyone went home safely," Narberth Fire Company members said in a statement.

