Ebike Fire Sparks Barn Blaze In Penn Township: Fire Officials (Photos)

The fire broke out on Fairview Road at 4:25 a.m., according to the fire company. A caller reported that an Ebike parked against a barn had caught fire, officials said.

The property owner used an extinguisher to knock down the flames before crews arrived. The assignment was held to Penryn Fire Company units, and no injuries were reported.

“This serves as a reminder that Ebikes and other lithium battery devices are prone to fires and should be charged outside of homes,” fire officials said.

