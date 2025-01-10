Fair 31°

Ebike Fire Sparks Barn Blaze In Penn Township: Fire Officials (Photos)

Fire crews were dispatched to a barn fire in Penn Township early Friday morning, Jan. 10, after an Ebike ignited outside the structure, the Penryn Fire Company announced.

The scene of the ebike fire

 Photo Credit: Penryn Fire Company No. 1
The ebike in the snow outside the barn.

 Photo Credit: Penryn Fire Company No. 1
The ebike battery and wires. 

 Photo Credit: Penryn Fire Company No. 1
The ebike fire debris

 Photo Credit: Penryn Fire Company No. 1
The fire broke out on Fairview Road at 4:25 a.m., according to the fire company. A caller reported that an Ebike parked against a barn had caught fire, officials said.

The property owner used an extinguisher to knock down the flames before crews arrived. The assignment was held to Penryn Fire Company units, and no injuries were reported.

“This serves as a reminder that Ebikes and other lithium battery devices are prone to fires and should be charged outside of homes,” fire officials said.

