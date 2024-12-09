Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

8-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead In Hanover Township Home (Update)

An 8-year-old girl was fatally shot at a home on Fellows Avenue in Hanover Township early Monday, Dec. 9, authorities announced.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Openverse/appleswitch
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m., and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Hanover Township police, working with the District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania State Police, described the incident as an isolated case with no threat to the public.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

The girl's identity has not been released, and no further updates were immediately available as of 5:58 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story.

to follow Daily Voice Hanover-Penn Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE