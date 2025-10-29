Shaquille Tyrin Gibson, 31, of York, entered a nolo contendere plea to Criminal Homicide – Murder of the First Degree immediately before jury selection on Monday, Oct. 27, before the Honorable Christylee L. Peck, according to prosecutors.

Gibson was sentenced to life in prison for the July 1, 2024, killing of 57-year-old Bernard Grover, who had been using multiple aliases — including Kevin Beattie and Bernard Williams — during his years in the state correctional system.

\Gibson struck Grover in the head 8 to 10 times with a closed fist, then continued the assault by kicking and stomping his head another 8 to 10 times while wearing his state-issued boots, investigators said.

Dr. Wayne Ross, a forensic pathologist, determined Grover died from multiple traumatic injuries, including fractures to his face and extensive hemorrhaging in his brain.

During sentencing, Grover’s siblings shared emotional statements about his importance to their family, saying he was eager to begin a new chapter and spend time with his nieces and nephews.

The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue and Assistant District Attorney Richard “Zeke” Berner. Trooper Amy Kocher-Fry of the Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle barracks led the investigation.

The District Attorney’s Office expressed gratitude to Trooper Kocher-Fry, the PSP Carlisle Criminal Investigation Unit, and Director of Victim Services Adrianne Vaughn for supporting the victim’s family.

Background:

Grover, who had gone by several false names over decades of incarceration, including his half-brother’s name, was serving a 22- to 55-year sentence for burglary in Philadelphia. He was found dead in his locked cell around 8:16 a.m. on July 1, 2024, despite life-saving efforts by correctional staff and Lower Allen EMS.

He had been housed at SCI Camp Hill since February 2023 and was eligible for parole in spring 2025. Gibson was also nearing parole eligibility before the deadly attack.

Grover’s history of aliases — including Kenny Williams, David Grover, and Bernard Walton — complicated records, but fingerprint and PennDOT verifications ultimately confirmed his true identity, according to the Department of Corrections.

