Roy Andrews of Mechanicsburg was sentenced this week to jail time, probation, and lifetime sex offender registration after admitting to sexually assaulting the child during a lunch outing tied to his church duties, according to court records filed Tuesday, July 2.

Witnesses Said It Happened In Public

The disturbing encounter happened on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the McDonald’s on Bumble Bee Hollow Road in Upper Allen Township. Multiple witnesses said they watched Andrews kiss the girl, bounce her on his knee, rub her lower back, and place a hand on her thigh “near her crotch,” according to the affidavit.

Andrews had taken the girl and her two brothers to lunch after church—something he did regularly as a youth group volunteer for “Iglesia La Fuenta” and its sister church. Witnesses were so alarmed, they alerted the store manager, who called 911.

Police Say He Fled And Fought Back

When officers arrived at Andrews’ home two weeks later to arrest him, they say he ran inside and resisted violently. Detectives said they found a suicide note and a firearm in the same room where he was hiding. He was ultimately taken into custody and hit with multiple charges.

During interviews with police, the children didn’t directly report abuse—but one boy said his sister had often been in Andrews’ locked bedroom alone, where they were heard “laughing and being quiet.”

Sentencing Outcome Raises Eyebrows

Andrews pleaded guilty to misdemeanor indecent assault of a child under 13 and resisting arrest. The rest of the charges—including felony unlawful contact with a minor and felony corruption of minors—were either withdrawn or dismissed under a plea deal.

He was sentenced on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, to:

Four to 12 months in county jail.

Three years of supervised probation.

Mandatory sex offender registration for life.

No contact with the victim or her family.

Court-ordered sex offender evaluation and treatment.

Work release eligibility.

The probation runs concurrently with the jail sentence, and Andrews may be paroled after four months.

Could There Be More Victims?

Police believe there may be additional victims tied to Andrews’ church and volunteer work. Anyone with information is urged to contact Upper Allen Township Police at 717-795-2445, text 717-850-UAPD (8273), or submit a tip at www.upperallenpolice.com.

