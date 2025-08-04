Former Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning pleaded guilty to three counts of tampering with evidence before Common Pleas Judge Michael Stewart, according to the DA’s office. Judge Stewart sentenced Denning to one year of probation.

The case stems from a February 2023 audit of the Greensburg City Police Department evidence room, requested after Denning’s federal drug indictment and arrest.

Denning, 43, had been arrested at Greensburg City Hall by DEA agents on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, and charged with six drug‑related offenses involving methamphetamine and cocaine, federal court documents showed. He later pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and is serving a 15‑month sentence in federal prison.

Since then, county detectives discovered a backpack missing that had been part of a drug case Denning investigated. The bag contained illegal steroids and suspected psilocybin mushrooms, authorities said.

The backpack had been marked for destruction but was never destroyed. Detectives were unable to locate it or recover its contents.

Denning, promoted to chief in March 2022 after 14 years on the force and a combat tour in Iraq as a Marine, was arrested by the DEA in January 2023. He is serving a 15‑month federal sentence for meth trafficking.

“As an officer who was sworn to uphold and enforce the law, Mr. Denning broke the public’s trust and undermined the oath he took to protect and serve,” DA Ziccarelli said. “His sentencing was within the state sentencing guidelines, and his plea today ensures accountability while he remains incarcerated and continues to serve his federal sentence.”

