Near-Lethal Carbon Monoxide Levels Detected In Silver Spring Twp. Home: Fire Officials

Township fire companies were dispatched to a residence for a medical call when first responders' carbon monoxide alarms on their medical bags alerted them to dangerous levels of the gas, according to fire officials.

Upon further investigation, the source was identified as a malfunctioning coal stove in the basement, the fire company said in a release.

Fire officials stressed the importance of equipping all homes with working smoke alarms and standalone carbon monoxide detectors, emphasizing that combination alarms are less effective. "We cannot stress this enough!!" the fire company wrote.

Carbon monoxide, an odorless and colorless gas, is known as a "silent killer" because it is undetectable without specialized equipment. For more information on preventing carbon monoxide poisoning, visit the CDC website or New Kingstown Fire Company’s website.

This incident underscores the danger of carbon monoxide and follows a similar case in Solebury Township, where actress Dayle Haddon tragically died, and others were hospitalized due to a carbon monoxide leak earlier this year. To read more about that case click here.

