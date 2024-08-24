Jymel Dejuan Smith of Clermont is a trucker, according to his social media, he had pulled his tractor-trailer over on I-78 West near mile marker 41.5 in Greenwich Township at 4:54 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, PSP Hamburg Trooper Brian Roland detailed in the release.

While standing next to the tractor-trailer another vehicle struck him and fled the scene, Roland wrote.

That vehicle was located nearby by Pennsylvania State Police and they arrested the driver 42-year-old Akhmadkhon Vokhidk Ubaykhonov of Philadelphia.

Ubaykhonov was charged with Felony Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury and denied bail at his preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, as shown in his court docket. His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Bagenstose on Monday, September 9.

Anyone that witnessed the incident to call Trooper Brian Roland at 610-562-6885.

Jymel was a Florida native from Winter Park who attended West Orange High School and went on to work at RAM Trucking and Logistics LLC, according to his social media.

He enjoyed traveling the country and spending time with friends and family, according to his social media.

His community has already been sharing about this sudden loss.

Funeral details had not been released at the time of publishing. Jymel's family is invited to contact Daily Voice to share more information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

