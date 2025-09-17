Travis Edward Hockenberry, 53, of Doylesburg, allegedly discharged multiple rounds from a 12-gauge shotgun as the couple fled his home along the 23500 block of Burns Valley Road in Fannett Township just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 14, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The victims told investigators they were at a Shade Gap wedding in Huntingdon County when their daughter said Hockenberry touched her under her skirt on the dance floor. After confirming his identity with other guests, the parents drove to his residence to confront him, police wrote.

Hockenberry fired a warning shot when the couple arrived, prompting them to retreat to their vehicle, the affidavit states. As they left, he allegedly fired three more times, striking their SUV, shattering the rear window, and damaging the radiator.

Troopers said Hockenberry admitted to firing at the vehicle to “get them the (expletive) outta here” and later cleaned up four spent shotgun shells before his arrest.

He faces charges including two felony counts of attempted homicide, four felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, criminal mischief, simple assault, and possession of an instrument of crime.

Magisterial District Judge Jody Eyer denied bail, writing that “no amount of money or bail conditions can keep the public safe.” Hockenberry remains in the Franklin County Jail.

No sexual assault charges have been filed in connection to the alleged groping. Huntingdon County authorities have not confirmed if an investigation is underway.

