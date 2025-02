Trooper B. Dixon responded to Nugget Way on Monday, Feb. 10 at 9:01 a.m. for a report of theft by deception and extortion, according to the release on Thursday, Feb. 13.

A 47-year-old woman from Saint Thomas reported that photos were stolen during the incident, troopers said.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, PSP Chambersburg noted.

