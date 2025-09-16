Samantha Lynn Fields, 38, was found dead inside a home along the 1400 block of New Valley Road in Rye Township, Marysville (Perry County), according to state police.

A man living at the residence was taken into custody. The Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit is handling the case. Authorities emphasized the investigation is ongoing but noted there is no threat to public safety.

Fields, a mother and Perry County native, attended both Susquenita High School and Cedar Cliff High School before earning her bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Southern New Hampshire University, according to her social media. She built a career in the health and insurance industry and most recently worked as a title processor in Camp Hill.

Friends and loved ones remembered Fields as a hardworking woman dedicated to her family.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greencastle and receive free news updates.