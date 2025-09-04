The incident was first reported to PSP-Uniontown as a missing child case in Dunbar Borough on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 3 at 12:43 p.m., according to the public information release.

Investigators identified the victim as Renesmay Eutsey, 9, of Dunbar. Her foster mother, Kourtney Malinda Eutsey, 31, also of Dunbar, has been charged with criminal homicide.

The girl’s body was found partially submerged in the Youghiogheny River near Smithton in Westmoreland County around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, troopers said.

During a Wednesday press conference, State Police Sgt. Rickey Stizer said Renesmay was using electronic devices between 5:30 a.m. and 5:41 a.m. before disappearing. Her foster mother told police she last saw the child in her bedroom at 2 a.m. but did not report her missing until nearly 10 hours later.

Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele said on Thursday that the foster mother misled investigators during the search.

“It is very frustrating. We had a lot of search teams out. We had a lot of people looking for this girl. A lot of false hope,” Aubele said.

He added that Renesmay showed signs of abuse, including bruises and cigarette burns, and appeared malnourished. “It’s very apparent that this girl suffered,” Aubele said.

Renesmay lived with her foster mom, another woman, and three other children ages 12, 7, and 2. All have been removed by Children & Youth Services.

Authorities noted that the child had developmental disabilities and was especially vulnerable.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-439-7111 or dial 911.

