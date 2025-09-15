Pittsburgh-Set Medical Drama 'The Pitt' Sweeps Emmys, Lands Noah Wyle First Win

“The Pitt,” streaming on HBO Max, took home the top prize for Best Drama, beating out a stacked field of nominees including Disney+’s “Andor,” Netflix’s “The Diplomat,” HBO Max’s “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus,” Hulu’s “Paradise,” and Apple TV+’s “Severance” and “Slow Horses.”

Wyle, 53, who stars as a weary doctor and also serves as executive producer, won Best Lead Actor in a Drama. The victory marked his first Emmy after five consecutive supporting actor nominations for “E.R.” between 1995 and 1999.

His co-star Katherine LaNasa picked up Supporting Actress in a Drama, earning her first Emmy for her role in the Pittsburgh-set series.

Shawn Hatosy also added to the show’s sweep, taking home Guest Actor in a Drama.

“The Pitt” has quickly become a critical darling, drawing comparisons to classic medical dramas while standing out in its gritty Pittsburgh backdrop and emotionally raw storytelling paired with highly praised medical accuracy.

