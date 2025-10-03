Pittsburgh Police Officer Shot During U-Haul Confrontation In East Hills: Reports

The shooting unfolded on Wilner Drive after officers spotted a U-Haul linked to a deadly shooting outside a Robinson Township motel earlier in the day, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety and local reports.

When officers approached the vehicle, gunfire erupted. A detective was struck in the leg, while the suspect inside the U-Haul was also hit, WPXI and WTAE reported.

Officers applied a tourniquet at the scene before rushing the injured detective to a hospital, where they are expected to be OK.

The suspect’s identity and condition have not yet been released.

Dozens of officers remained on scene in East Hills as the investigation continued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greencastle and receive free news updates.