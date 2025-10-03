Fair 72°

Pittsburgh Police Officer Shot During U-Haul Confrontation In East Hills: Reports

A Pittsburgh police officer was shot in the leg during a confrontation with a homicide suspect in the city’s East Hills neighborhood, authorities said on Friday, Oct. 3.

U-Haul trucks.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/WestportWiki
Pittsburgh police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pittsburgh police
Pittsburgh paramedics.

 Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety Department Facebook
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The shooting unfolded on Wilner Drive after officers spotted a U-Haul linked to a deadly shooting outside a Robinson Township motel earlier in the day, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety and local reports.

When officers approached the vehicle, gunfire erupted. A detective was struck in the leg, while the suspect inside the U-Haul was also hit, WPXI and WTAE reported.

Officers applied a tourniquet at the scene before rushing the injured detective to a hospital, where they are expected to be OK.

The suspect’s identity and condition have not yet been released.

Dozens of officers remained on scene in East Hills as the investigation continued.

